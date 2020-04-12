607 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): The Health Ministry spokesman, Wahidullah Mayar, on Sunday at a press conference said that 52 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 607.

The 52 positive coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours were registered in provinces of Kabul (28), Kandahar (8), Herat (7), Balkh (4), Bamiyan (2), Nangarhar (1), Helmand (1) and Paktia (1), according to the Health Ministry.

The number of victims of COVID-19 disease globally has reached more than 108,867, and nearly 1.7 million more have been infected with the virus.

The virus has spread to more than 200 countries around the world.