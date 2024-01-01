60th Venice Biennale ends with global art on migration, identity

ISTANBUL: The 60th Venice Art Biennale, with its theme “Stranieri Ovunque – Her Yerde Yabancilar” (Foreigners Everywhere), will close on Nov. 24. This renowned international art exhibition has once again brought together artists from around the world to explore important themes such as migration, identity and the relationship between past and present.

Held in the iconic Arsenale venues, the Biennale features a wide range of performances, installations and art pieces. Curator Anastasia Dawson has selected artists from various geographical and cultural backgrounds, ensuring a diverse and thought-provoking presentation. Among the highlights is a public sculpture project by Zeynep Çilek Çimen, created in collaboration with Akneye. This project culminates in a performance on Nov. 24, coinciding with the Biennale’s closing.

For Zeynep Çilek Çimen, participating in the 60th Venice Biennale has been a unique and enriching experience. Her project involves showcasing the creative process behind her studio work in a public setting. “It was a different experience for me to open the doors of my workshop to the world and bring the audience into the creative process,” Çimen shared. This immersive approach allows the audience to engage with the work in a more direct and participatory way.

Çimen expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting the significance of performing at such a prestigious event. “Being part of the Venice Biennale, especially with a performance, is invaluable. I am deeply thankful to Akneye for the collaboration and to curator Anastasia Dawson for the invitation,” she said.

Central to Zeynep Çilek Çimen’s art is the philosophical concept of “repetition,” as explored by Soren Kierkegaard. Çimen uses repetition to demonstrate how recurring motifs can generate new meanings and perspectives over time. In her work, she reinterprets traditional motifs through a modern aesthetic, blending the past with the present. Each repetition is not merely an echo of history, but a rebirth – a transformation that brings new life and relevance to ancient themes.

By drawing on this concept, Çimen invites the audience to reflect on the relationship between history and contemporary culture. Her work suggests that the past is never truly gone but continues to shape and influence the present in new and dynamic ways.

The 60th Venice Biennale continues to be a vital platform for exploring global issues through art. By featuring diverse artists who tackle topics like migration, identity and social justice, the Biennale provides a space for reflection and dialogue about the contemporary world. Through her art, Zeynep Çilek Çimen contributes to this ongoing conversation, demonstrating the power of art to bridge cultural divides and encourage new ways of thinking.

Courtesy: Dailysabah