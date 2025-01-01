62 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

GAZA (AFP): The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Wednesday that 62 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall war death toll to 46,707.

The ministry said at least 110,265 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023 attack.

Only on Wednesday so far, Gaza’s civil defence agency said that Israeli strikes killed at least 24 people across the Palestinian territory, with Israel’s military saying it had targeted Hamas militants overnight.

The latest violence, following more than 15 months of war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, comes as truce mediator Qatar said negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal were in their “final stages”.

The civil defence agency said in a statement that 11 bodies were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, after Israel struck a family home in Deir el-Balah city during the night.

A seven-year-old boy and three teenagers were among the dead, the agency said.

A separate strike targeted a school building used as shelter for war-displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing seven people and injuring several others, the civil defence agency said.

A third strike at dawn hit a house in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, killing six people and injuring seven, the agency added.

The Israeli military confirmed that its forces had carried out multiple strikes overnight in Gaza, saying in a statement that they were “precise” and targeted “terrorist operatives”.

Over the past 24 hours, the military said it had struck more than 50 targets across the Gaza Strip.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched the deadliest attack in Israeli history, resulting in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed 46,645 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory which the UN considers reliable.