62 Taliban killed in Laghman strike

MEHTARLAM (Agencies): Sixty-two Taliban insurgents were killed in Laghman over the past two days.

Agency quoted the Laghman media office as saying that the Taliban had been killed in clashes between security forces in Alishang and Badpakh districts.

He also said thirty-five Taliban were killed in the attacks, including Juma Khan, commander of the Taliban Red Brigade.

On Saturday, the Taliban carried out large-scale attacks on Ji Bon village in Alishang district, which were faced with sever security forces resistance, in which twenty-seven Taliban were killed and eight others were injured.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.