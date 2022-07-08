62-year-old Hindu priest beaten to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI (INP): A 62-year-old priest was beaten to death by a man in Indian state capital New Delhi. The priest, identified as Soni Ram, was assaulted by local people in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area and succumbed to his injuries in GTB Hospital, New Delhi.

The accused, Sonu Butt, was assaulted by the public and taken to Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, the police officer said. A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against Sonu Butt, who is still hospitalised, the officer said. After preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that Sonu Butt is not in a “healthy state of mind” and was known to the deceased, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police has filed a case against a Hindutva organizations activist for making ‘terrorist’ remarks against the Muslims. According to Kashmir Media Service, the case was lodged against State Coordinator of the Hindutvas Jagarana Vedike Keshavamurthy following a complaint by the President of Anjuman-E-Islamia Zameer Ahmad.

The complaint has stated that Keshavamurthy had given defamatory statements against Muslims. Keshavamurthy had made these remarks in his speech during a protest organised to condemn the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan for supporting BJP leader Nurpur Sharma’s blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, a local court in Aligarh acquitted former Hindutva Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer Vinay Varshney and two others in the murder case of a 22-year-old Muslim youth who was killed during an anti-CAA protest in February 2020. The court gave them clean-chit after witnesses changed their statements and opposed the FIR registered by the police. Mohammad Tariq Munawwar was standing on the terrace of his house when a bullet of Hindutva groups and police hit him on 23 February2020 in Aligarh.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on 12 March 2020. Vinay was arrested after Munawwar’s family accused him of firing the bullet. According to the Times of India report, Police recovered the weapon which was used for crime and it was registered in Vinay’s name. Last year, charges were framed against by the Aligarh court and he was sent to judicial custody in Etah jail.

