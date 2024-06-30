63 killed in security incidents in Afghanistan over past month, watchdog reports

KABUL (Amu TV) : At least 63 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in security incidents across Afghanistan over the past month, according to a report from Afghanistan Security Watch.

The watchdog recorded at least 33 security incidents in June, despite the Taliban’s claims of providing tight security in the country.

The incidents were attributed to attacks by the Resistance Front, the Freedom Front, and other groups, the watchdog said. The report detailed that the Resistance Front carried out 21 attacks, the Freedom Front 8 attacks, while four other attacks were conducted by unknown groups.

Daesh did not claim responsibility for any attacks in the past month, the report highlighted.

“Among the attacks by anti-Taliban fronts, 12 incidents claimed by the National Resistance Front and 1 attack claimed by the Freedom Front have been reported by these forces but have not been verified or confirmed by any other sources,” the report noted. “Meanwhile, other incidents have been either documented or confirmed by various organizations.”

The Afghanistan Security Watch also reported a drone attack that targeted Haroon Zarar Gandapor, a commander of the Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in the Gomal district of Paktika. Another attack occurred on Abdul Manan, known as Hakimullah, a TTP member in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar. No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

The report detailed security incidents across 10 Afghan provinces, with 17 incidents in Kabul, 5 in Herat, 2 each in Baghlan and Kunar, and one incident each in Nuristan, Paktika, Parwan, Panjshir, and Takhar.