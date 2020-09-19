645 new cases of coronavirus, seven deaths reported

ISLAMABAD (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were reported 6,572 as 645 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seven corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 103 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 35,720 tests were conducted across the country on Friday which were the highest ever number of tests done per day, including 14,352 in Sindh, 12,154 in Punjab, 3,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,569 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,455 in Balochistan, 403 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 675 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 292,044 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 305,031 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,491, Balochistan 14,138, GB 3,412, ICT 16,086, KP 37,270, Punjab 98,272 and Sindh 133,362.

About 6,415 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,459 in Sindh, four of them in hospital on Friday, 2,226 in Punjab, one of them on Friday, 1,258 in KP, one of them on Friday, 180 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 81 in GB whereas one of them on Friday and 66 in AJK.

A total of 3,126,380 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 834 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.