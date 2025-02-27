650 Girls Graduate from Madrasa, call for access to education

KABUL (TOLONews): At least 650 girls who have been trained in Quran memorization and Tajweed have graduated from a religious school in Kabul.

Expressing their happiness over their achievement in religious studies, these girls have urged the Islamic Emirate to also provide them with educational opportunities in modern sciences.

“If the schools had not been closed for the past three years, I could have completed my education and even enrolled in a university,” Amina, a graduate of the school, told TOLOnews.

“Graduating in religious studies is a great joy in itself; however, it is deeply concerning that we have fallen behind in our education, stayed away from school, and that the doors of education remain closed for all girls,”said Suma, another graduate.

“Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to reopen the schools for us. We should not only receive religious education but also learn modern sciences, “stated Tuba, another graduate.

The head of the religious school stated that these girls had received training in Quran memorization and Tajweed.

“Today, 650 of our students are graduating. Among them, 54 have completed Quran memorization, 86 have graduated from the higher Islamic studies section, where they studied books on translation and Tafsir, while the rest have completed their studies in Nazirah (basic Quran reading) and recitation,” Abdul Dayan Zahid Qorban, the head of the religious school, told TOLOnews.

This is the fourth graduation ceremony of Quran memorizers from this school, and so far, 1,200 girls have graduated from this institution.