650 students graduate from Faryab University

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): The governor of northern Faryab province has urged the youth to stay and participate in their country’s development.

He said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of 650 students from eight faculties of Faryab University.

The students, while celebrating their graduation, asked the authorities to provide them with employment opportunities.

Faryab Governor Mawlawi Abdul Ahad Fazli said it evoked joy that 650 youth from different provinces were celebrating their graduation under the shadow of the Islamic system and in an atmosphere of peace, security, unity and happiness.

He added the students who graduated from various faculties had now a great responsibility to stay in the country and serve their people and country in whatever field they studied.

On the other hand, the graduates urged the Islamic Emirate to provide them with employment opportunities.

Milad Khan Ilkhani, a graduate of the Faculty of Sharia and a resident of Bamyan province, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he faced many difficulties during his four-year studies, but he successfully completed them.

He added security was ensured in the country and the youth must play an active role in the development and reconstruction of the country.

He also called on the Islamic Emirate to pay serious attention to providing employment opportunities for the youth.

Meanwhile, Nazif-ur-Rahman, a resident of Logar province who graduated from the Faculty of Law and Political Science, said: “I am happy to have completed my higher education and is celebrating my graduation today.”

He also said unemployment was a major problem, especially for the youth, and the Islamic Emirate should pay attention to the issue to prevent young people from going to foreign countries.

Meanwhile, Azizur Rahman Haqyar, deputy head of practical affairs at Faryab University, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 650 students graduated from eight faculties at the university.

Haqyar added that Faryab University was one of the best universities in the country with 318 cadre, administrative and service positions and has a high capacity in terms of practical cadres and lecturers, most of whom have higher education at the master’s and doctoral levels.

He added that a medical faculty will soon be established on the campus and all work processes have been completed in this regard.