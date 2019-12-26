65th National Cycling C’ship in Lahore from Dec 28: Azhar

PESHAWAR (APP): The preparations for the 65th National Track Cycling Championship would be commencing under the aegis of the Pakistan Cycling Federation from Dec 28-30, 2019 have been completed.

All units affiliated to Pakistan Cycling Federation would participate in the three-day Championship to be organized in Lahore.

Talking to APP President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Shah said that the guest of honor for the inaugural 65th National track Championship would be Federal Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani. He said that for the development of the sport of cycling in Pakistan, it was necessary that funds should be released by the government.

The Olympic Association of Pakistan was deliberately making the sport of cycling controversial while the Pakistan Cycling Federation, led by Syed Azhar Shah, was acknowledged by the UCI and Asian body.

Even in the South Asian Games, POA has deliberately deprived Pakistan of medals by deliberately not sending a cycling team, which they strongly condemn at the Federation level.

The track Championship, which would be held in Lahore, also feature a selection of improved cyclists who would be given training at national and international levels. Syed Azhar Shah said that Championship’s Organizing Secretary was Nisar Ahmed and other members of the committee would be also announced for 65th track Championship for both men and women and juniors. The arrival of teams has started in Lahore.