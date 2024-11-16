68-member Belarusian delegation arrives in Pakistan to strengthen economic ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Belarusian delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday as the two countries prepare to deepen bilateral economic collaboration, with the president of the Eastern European state, Aleksandr Lukashenko, scheduled to reach Islamabad tomorrow.

The 68-member delegation, which includes key Belarusian ministers, was received at Islamabad airport by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and officials from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

Pakistan and Belarus established diplomatic ties in 1994 and have since worked to strengthen their relationship, with recent efforts focusing on industrial and technological collaboration, trade and investment.

Belarus exports machinery, fertilizers and synthetic yarn to Pakistan, while Pakistan provides textiles, leather goods and surgical instruments to Belarus.

“On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, we warmly welcome the Belarusian delegation,” Naqvi said in a statement circulated by the interior ministry, as he interacted with the foreign dignitaries.

“This visit is of great importance for strengthening bilateral relations and fostering collaboration in various sectors, including industry and trade,” he added.

According to Pakistan’s foreign office, the delegation includes 43 business leaders and 25 ministerial officials. It is led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, who is accompanied by colleagues holding portfolios in energy, industry, justice, communications, natural resources and emergency situations.

The chairman of Belarus’s Military Industry Committee is also part of the group.

The visit of the delegation marks another step in enhancing bilateral ties, with both countries aiming to explore new avenues of cooperation.

The foreign office said in a statement on Thursday “President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.”

“Several agreements and MoUs [memorandums of understanding] will also be signed during the visit,” it added.

Naqvi also emphasized the significance of the visit, hoping it would further solidify the relationship between our two countries.

Courtesy: arabnews