68900 more families provided ration bags, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the relief activities of the Sindh government are in full swing adding that 68,900 more flood hit families have been provided ration bags in last 24 hours. The minister added that total 1144801 families have been given ration tents bags up till now.

Provincial minister in his press statement on Saturday said that 8228 tents, 26741 tarpaulins, 8500 mosquito nets, and 4000 solar lights have also been distributed among the victims in the last 24 hours. ‘ So far 379131 tents, 404684 tarpaulins, 2760237 mosquito nets, 782388 liters of mineral water, 62837 jerry cans, 14005 bed sheets, 7000 first aid kits, 96469 sleeping mats, 52266 kitchen sets and other items have been provided to the affectees, ‘ he added.

Mr. Memon said 759 persons lost their lives in ravages of flash floods and rains, while 8422 people have been injured. He added 434238 livestock stock perished in the natural calamity. He further informed that 2289194 families have been affected by the recent rains while 7325575 people have been displaced.

Sharjeel Memon said that 16128 flood hit people are living in relief camps in Karachi division, 80122 in Hyderabad division, 50624 in Sukkur, 56164 in Shaheed Benazirabad division, 135945 in Larkana division, while in Mirpur Khas Division, 20097 people have taken shelter in relief camps/tent cities.

He maintained that flood victims are continuing to return to their homes and the district administrations are providing them transport facility as well as ration bags to the victims leaving relief camps. About the Indus river flows, he said that the inflow at Guddu Barrage is 62,600 cusecs and the outflow recorded at 46,700 cusecs. The inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 45000 cusecs and outflow at 33900 cusecs, while inflow at Kotri barrage is 144,700 cusecs and the discharge is recorded at 113,800 cusecs.