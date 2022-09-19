692 people lost lives in Sindh floods, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the water flows in the Indus River is falling rapidly and currently there is a low-level flood on the three barrages of Sindh. He said that the inflow of at Guddu Barrage is recorded at 147600 cusecs while the discharge at 135900 cusecs.

The inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 150700 cusecs and the outflow is 147000 cusecs. The inflow of water at Kotri Barrage is recorded at 294500 cusecs and the discharge at 286500 cusecs. The provincial minister said in his press statement on Monday said that 692 people have lost their precious lives in floods and rains related incidents in the province. According to the report received so far, 246,406 cattle have been perished across the province.

He said that a total of 1,750,707 houses have been affected, while 703,986 have been completely destroyed. He said that standing crops on 3557711 acres of land have been completely destroyed. According to the latest report received, 10802252 population has been affected, including 2017579 families, while 6891457 people have been displaced.

The provincial minister said that Sindh government, Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, international aid organizations and NGOs are engaged in rescue and relief work. A total of 256248 tents, 244867 plastic tarpaulins, 1980856 mosquito nets, 15430 cattle mosquito nets, 31198 kitchen sets and other items have been distributed among the calamity hit people. Besides, 650074 families have been provided ration bags. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Irrigation Department with concerned district administrations and with the technical support of armed forces are focusing to drain out stagnant rain/ flood water from the affected areas.

In this regard, all the decisions are being taken in consultation with irrigation engineers. ‘ Cut in the embankments can not made on the desire of any one , it is technical job of irrigation expert ‘, the minister said. He added that the Sindh government is working and utilizing all available resources and machinery to drain out water from the fertile lands as soon as possible so that the farmers can prepare their lands for the next crop.

Related