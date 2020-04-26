7 Afghan forces killed in Taliban attack in Logar: Tribal elders

LOGAR (TOLO News): At least seven Afghan forces were killed in a Taliban attack in Logar province on Saturday night, tribal elders said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Barak-e-Barak district of Logar province on Saturday night as Taliban attacked a security forces checkpoint, said Rahimuddin Amin, former governor of Barak-e-Barak.

However, the local security officials have not yet commented on the attack.

The tribal elders said that seven Afghan forces members were killed in the attack and the Taliban has taken four others captive.

The Taliban has claimed responibility for the attack.