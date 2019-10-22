7 Afghan women nominated for N-Peace Awards

KABUL (TOLO News): Seven Afghan women have been nominated for the N-Peace Awards that are given out by the United Nations Development Program in Asia and the Pacific.

The seven Afghan female nominees are among 41 other contenders from seven Asian nations and will compete for eleven awards in three different categories.

The winners are selected through a global online voting process.

Zarqa Yaftali is an Afghan contender who has campaigned for Afghan women and children’s rights.

“From every participating country, only one candidate will be declared the winner in a particular field and receive the award, I think the award’s moral value is more important than its material values,” said Zarqa Yaftali.

Fareeda Amiri is another candidate who is earning a master’s degree and she has been recognized for her efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

“One of the main points in this award is that it concentrates on the women’s agenda on peace and security,” said Farida Amiri.

The annual N-Peace Awards shines a spotlight on extraordinary activists, campaigners, and advocates in Asia and the Pacific who are championing the role of women in peacebuilding efforts and working to ensure that issues affecting women are addressed at local and national levels.