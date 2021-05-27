7 civilians killed, 9 injured

KABUL (Pajhwok): Seven civilians have been killed in a mortar strike in the Qaisar district of northern Faryab province, a local official says. The civilian fatalities occurred when a mortar shell struck a market in the district, the 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement.

The ANA corps blamed the Taliban for firing the mortar shells at the market. Nine civilians were injured in the incident. Several shops were damaged in the attack, which was also confirmed by police. Two security personnel were also injured. There was no immediate reaction from the Taliban, who have lately stepped up violence across the country.

The Taliban has not commented on the attack.