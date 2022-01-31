Web Desk

7 countries that are welcoming unvaccinated travellers

01 COVID has changed our ways of travel and while many countries are allowing only vaccinated travellers to enter their borders, there are a handful of countries that are open even to unvaccinated visitors. Of course, these countries also have certain rules in place.

If you want to know more, here’s a list of countries allowing visitors who are not vaccinated. We advise that you check the guidelines of your destination country regularly before planning any international trip.

02 Greece

Anyone wishing to visit Greece, will be required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form no later than the day before arrival. As per the reports, the form will have detailed information regarding passengers’ departure location, and also the duration of previous stays in other countries. Also, everyone will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result that has been obtained within 72 hours of arrival in Greece.

Also, the government of Greece has clarified, “Entry of tourists in Greece is not subject to vaccination. Presenting a vaccination certificate greatly facilitates the procedures upon arrival. However, in no case is a vaccination or antibodies certificate considered a passport.”

03 Portugal

Portugal is open to visitors who are unvaccinated, as long as they are able to prove that they are not infected with the virus when they enter the country. As per the reports, travellers will be required to show proof of a negative PCR test that has been taken within 72 or arrival, or 48 hours if they have taken the antigen test. Travellers will also have to submit a traveller questionnaire before departure.

Also note that your airline may deny boarding if you fail to show relevant documents, so it is imperative that you check with your airline before you travel.

04 Croatia

Those who are not vaccinated can also travel to Croatia with proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test that has been taken within 72 hours or their arrival, or an antigen test that has been taken within 48 hours of arrival. Travellers can even enter via a doctor’s certificate that proves that they have recovered, following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior.

05 Turkey

While being vaccinated is one way of visiting Turkey, unvaccinated travellers can also enter the country by following certain rules. Travellers must be able to show proof of a negative PCR test that has been taken 72 hours prior to their arrival, or that they have undergone rapid antigen test within 48 hours of their arrival. Travellers can also show proof that they have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months to visit Turkey. Further, arrivals will be required to show an online form, completed 72 hours before travel, and might be subjected to a medical screening.

06 Mexico

Mexico is also open to all kinds of travellers. As per the reports, there is currently no requirement for visitors to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival. Further, travellers will be required to fill in a form beforehand, and show the QR code from the form while entering the country. Also, note that resorts will have guests fill in a health questionnaire on arrival.

07 Maldives

All visitors will be required to provide a negative PCR test on arrival to the Maldives. The test and negative PCR certificate must have been issued no more than 96 hours before departure. While fully vaccinated visitors will not have to undergo quarantine, those who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate for 14 days and take an exit test before leaving quarantine.

08 Costa Rica

Unvaccinated travellers can also enter Costa Rica, but local regulations will be stricter for them. Unlike most countries, unvaccinated travellers will not be required to present a COVID-19 test to enter Costa Rica. However, do note that they will have to purchase a special health travel insurance and attach it to a Health Pass.