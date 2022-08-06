7 die as van overturned in Hafizabad

Hafiz Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: A high-speed passenger bus overturned in pond near Solangin Awan in Hafizabad, as a result of which 7 people died and more than 35 were seriously injured. The condition of 10 of the injured is said to be critical.

According to Rescue-1122, the passenger bus was going from Sialkot to Sargodha, when it reached near Solangin Awan, due to over speed, it overturned and fell into a pond, as a result of which 7 people died.

Muhammad Yaqoob son of Allah Buksh (60) of Bhalwal, Muhammad Ali son of Muhammad Imran (7), Naseem Bibi wife of Abdul Sattar of Madina Colony, Rana Andaz (16) son of Irshad Khan of Wazirabad and three others died while more than 35 were seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 teams immediately reached the spot and carried out an operation to remove the dead and injured from the bus and shifted them to Trauma Centre. A number of injured passengers are said to be critical. As soon as the accident was reported, Deputy Commissioner Touqeer Ilyas Cheema reached the Trauma Centre, where he visited the injured and directed the doctors to provide all medical facilities and said that there should be no negligence or carelessness in the treatment of the injured.