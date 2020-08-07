7 die in rain-related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI (TLTP): At least seven people have been killed in different rain-related incidents in Karachi since last night as heavy rain continues to pour the city.

According to details, six people, including two children, were killed due to electrocution while a 12-year-old boy died after drowning into a canal near Bhains Colony in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

Karachi received continuous heavy rain on Thursday night and it continued throughout Friday.

The PMD said the highest rainfall was recorded in Gulistan-e-Johar at 8 millimetres (mm). Keamari, Saddar, Nazimabad, and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base registered 7.3mm, 4mm, 2.8mm, and 1mm, respectively.

In addition, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, and surrounding areas also experienced stormy rainfall throughout the day.

The K-Electric said more than 400 feeders tripped in different areas as soon as the downpour hit Karachi, causing immediate power outage in multiple neighbourhoods.

Earlier in the day, the PMD said the heavy downpour was forecast to commence any time in Karachi, with the city expected to receive between 80-130mm of rainfall today.

According to the PMD, the low air pressure over Rajasthan — expected to cause the showers — has intensified. The department’s director said the low air pressure was currently present in the port city, as well as parts of southern Balochistan.

Karachi may receive 80-130 mm of rainfall, with gusty winds that were likely to blow in the city before the rainstorm. Downpours are expected to continue till Saturday.

According to PMD Monsoon low pressure now lies over Sindh. It is likely to move Westwards towards Balochistan during Friday evening/night (7 th August 2020).

Under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Balochistan from Friday (evening) to Sunday morning (7 th -9 th August 2020).

As a result, more rain/ wind-thundershower are expected in most parts of Balochistan from Friday to Sunday morning.

Heavy falls may also occur in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gawadar during the aforementioned period. Heavy downpour may generate Flash Flood flows in local nullahs of Balochistan during the said period.