7 killed in Buner road accident

F.P. Report

BUNER: A pick-up datsun has fallen into a deep ditch at Piazu Mor in Pandhir, a remote tehsil of Chaghorzai Union Buner, as a result three women and four men died on the spot. while two children and two men are seriously injured.

The names of the deceased are Bahtreen, Kahibullah, Zahir Shah, Msts Ramisha, Umira, Gul Mioh, while the injured include Latif, Alia, Zakir and Zahir Shah. Local residents. took part in the rescue operations at the accident site and immediately sent the injured to DHQ hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were removed and taken to the road on stretchers and sent to their homes in vehicles.

The news has spread like a wildfire in the area and there is grief in the entire Chaghorzai tehsel. The local population has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to bad roads, weak vehicles and carelessness and demanded of the district administration traffic police to follow the law to strictly follow the precautionary measures for safety.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over a van accident in the Chaghurzai area of Buner District resulted in the loss of seven lives.

In his statement, the Governor conveyed his deep grief for the families of the deceased and extended his sympathies to those affected. He prayed for the elevation of the souls of the victims and offered heartfelt wishes for patience to their bereaved families. Governor Kundi wished for the early recovery of the injured, underscoring his solidarity with the relatives of those who lost their lives.