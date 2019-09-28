7 member larger bench under CJP mulls increasing duration of life sentence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Larger bench made to determine the extent of a life sentencing, the bench will be headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa.

According to details, the current sentencing in the penal law of Pakistan has determined 25 years of confinement for those awarded the penalty, a high-level panel presided over by the chief justice is deliberating upon whether the sentencing is enough or should it be implemented in letter and spirit making it a sentencing till an individual’s death in the jail cell.

A seven-member larger bench under Justice Khosa will give a verdict upon the matter on Wednesday, 2 October.

The tenure of the life sentence became a talking point during a hearing of an appeal filed by a convicted terrorist being heard in the Supreme Court.

