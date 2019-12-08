7 members of same family drown as van falls into canal near Mianwali

F.P. Report

MIANWALI : Seven members of a same family have drowned after their minivan fell into a canal last night.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Mianwali.

The rescue teams reached the site of incident and started search operation.

According to details, the officers rescued one, found dead bodies of two whereas search for four others is underway.

The unfortunate family was returning home from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital when the incident occurred.

Rescue personnel have shifted dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Bhakkar.