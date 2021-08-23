7 people at the Kabul airport

KABUL (RIA Novosti): Seven people were killed in clashes at the Kabul airport, an informed source told RIA Novosti.

“Because of the large crowd of people at the gates of the Kabul airport, people began to crowd out foreign military personnel, which provoked a response, first from the Taliban, then from foreign forces,” the source said.

According to him, the victims of the clashes were a member of the security forces, two Taliban fighters and four people who tried to leave the country.

An eyewitness also confirmed that the Taliban and foreign servicemen were shooting at each other.

Against the background of the withdrawal of the American contingent, the rebels launched an offensive and captured all major cities, declaring the end of the twenty-year war.

The form of government will become clear in the near future; Taliban do not agree to a transitional government.