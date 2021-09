RAWALPINDI (APP): As many as seven soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wedne-sday embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation conducted by the Security Forces in Asman Manza area of South Wazirstan District.

The soldiers embraced martyrdom (shahadat) during intense exchange of fire, said an ISPR news release. A cordon and search operation was still in progress to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, it added.