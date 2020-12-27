7 Ways to boost creative skills and learning abilities in children

Monitoring Desk

A child’s development is the most important part of any parent’s life and there’s absolutely nothing that a parent would leave when it comes to fulfilling that. Similarly. Creative skill is an important aspect of every child’s behaviour and building their cognitive abilities. Here’s how drawing for kids can be impactful for enhancing their creative skills and learning abilities.

One of the first thing that a kid learns is to read, write and draw. These are the foundations for a child’s behaviour, learning abilities and gaining confidence in life. We think drawing for kids is one of the most significant aspects to improve a child’s creative skills and learning abilities to gain confidence and hone their skills.

From gaining confidence to being more expressive, here are a few ways that drawing for kids can help nurture their inner talent as well as build skills for their growth.

1. It makes them more expressive

When you lack words to express yourself and your emotions fully, drawings or paintings help in expressing your deepest thoughts. Sometimes, you get choked up on your feelings and it is difficult for some people to express their emotions. It is known that drawings can help make you feel at ease while expressing what’s on your mind. Drawing for kids act as a great form of communication and you can really get to know what’s on their mind by gaining insight.

2. Enhances motor skills

With so much hand and eye coordination, it is essential that kids learn at a young age to build on their motor skills and drawing definitely helps with that.

3. Improves imagination

While drawing on a blank paper, it is bound that your imagination can run as wild as it can and this helps in teaching kids to dream big.

4. Think out of the box

When you’re drawing, you think out of the box and you have the freedom to get unique with your ideas and imagination. Teaching kids at a young age and enforcing them to think out of the box gives them a unique perspective towards life and the results of that are always beneficial.

5. Learn to organise

While drawing, you also learn to organize your thoughts and set the course for a plan of action. This gives them the ability to navigate through thoughts in their mind, making a plan and executing it which will further help them in team building skills in group projects.

6. Dismantles negative thoughts

Drawing is known to help overcome stress, anxiety or depression. It helps calm your mind and flushes out all negative thoughts, making space for positivity and good thoughts.

7. Build problem solving skills

When drawing, kids are faced with multiple questions like what colour should they use, the placement of an object in their drawing and more. The ability to come up with these solutions in a limited period of time will enhance their problem solving skills which is an important aspect of learning.

Courtesy: Pinkvilla