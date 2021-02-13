7 ways to use hand sanitizer other than cleaning hands

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Living in a world ravaged by a pandemic, its safe to say that all of us have become accustomed to bottle of hand sanitizer all around us. However, if you think that the only way to use them up is to clean your hands, you’re in for a surprise!

As compiled from Reader’s Digest, here are seven genius ways to put that bottle of hand sanitizer to good use and get the most out of it. Read on to find out more.

1) To clean silverware

Yes, hand sanitizer really goes there and gets the job done if you need your silverware polished on a whim. It cuts right through the grime and tarnish, and according to Taste of Home, you only need a few drops on a soft cloth to get the job done.

2) As a deodorant

Hear us out! The only job of a good deodorant is to get rid of odor-causing bacteria, and that’s exactly what a good hand sanitizer can also do. All you will need to do is rub some sanitizer in places that you feel the need to, in case you forget to throw on your roll-on before heading out. Psst… be sure that you use a safe hand sanitizer and stray clear of the harmful ones.

3) Deep-clean your makeup brushes

Having dirty makeup brushes is a cardinal sin if you care about the well-being of your skin, and here is where your sanitizer bottle can really help you stay clear. You can easily use hand sanitizer to really deep clean your brushes after you’ve cleaned them as per regular.

Rub them with some sanitizer after washing and let them air-dry. Voila, squeaky clean brushes!

4) Treat stains on clothes before laundering

Even Tide swear by this one! You can use hand sanitizer to pre-treat stubborn stains from your favourite clothes before you send them off to the laundry room. Dab some on the stain (do not rub), let it sit for some minutes then blot before washing as per instructions.

5) Remove sticky tags

Hand sanitizer works like a charm to get rid of hard-to-remove adhesive residues, be it on bottles, furniture, a new bag, or even just your hands. A few drops and sanitizer and rubbing will help remove sticky labels with ease.

6) Clean your phone-screen

This one should be a daily day-end activity even after the pandemic has run its course! The fact that majority of our phones have a touchscreen means that our phone screens are teeming with germs and bacteria at the end of a long day. Take a little sanitizer on a microfiber cloth and wipe your screen to disinfect it every night.

7) Clean that diamond ring

Diamonds are one of the rare gemstones that can withstand the rub-down with a hand sanitizer and for that reason, you basically have an inexpensive cleaner at hand that will leave your stone sparkling! However, you may want to avoid getting the sanitizer around the edges of the stone if the setting is gold/silver-plated. Otherwise, you’re good to go!