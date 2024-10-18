70 Pakistanis evacuated from Lebanon, arrive in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A special flight carrying seventy Pakistani nationals, evacuated from Lebanon, arrived in Karachi this morning.

They were welcomed at the airport by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and provincial minister Ikramullah Dharejo.

According to Foreign Office, the Pakistani nationals were repatriated from Lebanon who travelled to Damascus, Syria by road before being airlifted to Pakistan. Four Pakistanis from Syria are also among them.

Their security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassies in Lebanon and Syria to ensure smooth evacuation through Lebanon.