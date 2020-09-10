72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE (APP): No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,461 after registration of 72 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2213 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura, 15 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Gujranwala, 1 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 2 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 3 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chineot, 1 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,1 in Khoshab,1 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Okara and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,035,861 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94, 244 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow the SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.