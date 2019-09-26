75 wounded as aftershocks jolt Pakistan’s quake-hit area

F.P. Report

MIRPUR: At least 75 people were injured as aftershocks jolted parts of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan on Thursday.

According to details, two days after a 5.8-magnitude quake hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of Pakistan.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was six kilometres north of Jhelum.

Sources said most of the injured were from the Thothal district in Mirpur.

The tremor came as rescuers continued to pick through toppled buildings to reach victims from Tuesday’s earthquake which killed 39 and injured nearly 600.

Near Mirpur, roads were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned by the tremors while bridges, mobile phone towers, and electricity poles were also badly damaged in the melee.

The quake sent people in Lahore and Islamabad running into the streets, while tremors were also felt as far as New Delhi. Tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.