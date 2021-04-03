770 Lahore policemen test COVID-19 positive so far

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore/ Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that 770 police officers and officials of the Lahore police have tested COVID-19 positive so far, and out of them, 651 have resumed their duties after complete recovery.

As per details, two DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, seven SPs, 19 DSPs, 25 inspectors, 83 sub-inspectors,120 traffic wardens and junior and senior clerks were infected by coronavirus.

As many as 114 police officers and officials of Lahore Police, affected by COVID-19, are still quarantined at their homes, he added.

He said that in the wake of increasing threat of corona pandemic in the city, the Lahore Police had been on high alert and extending maximum cooperation to the district administration to ensure implementation of the government issued standard operating procedures