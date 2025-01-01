77,000 pilgrims at risk of missing Hajj; inquiry launched into private quota mishandling

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry has been initiated into the failure to utilize the private Hajj quota due to non-compliance with Saudi requirements.

A meeting of the investigative committee, chaired by the Secretary Cabinet Division, was held to address the issue.

During the briefing, Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, informed the committee that private Hajj operators had violated the agreement. Out of the allocated 89,801 slots, bookings were made for only 12,500 pilgrims, leaving 77,000 pilgrims at risk of missing Hajj this year.

The briefing further revealed that Saudi Arabia refused to extend the agreement deadline despite Pakistan’s request. The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs had sought an extension for Hajj bookings, but it was not granted.

According to the briefing a tripartite agreement was signed on December 10 between private Hajj operators, the Saudi Ministry, and the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Pakistani government allowed tour operators to transfer funds to Saudi Arabia from January 10.

Saudi Arabia set the final booking deadline for February 14 to ensure adequate arrangements for pilgrims.

The inquiry committee will determine accountability within three days regarding why the Saudi policy was not followed.