79th ASRB meeting held at KUST chaired by VC KUST

F.P. Report

KOHAT: The 79th meeting of Advance Studies Research Board (ASRB) was held at the committee room of Vice Chancellor Secretariat Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST). The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan and members of the board attended the meeting.

A total of 47 MPhil/PhD (38 fresh and 09 resubmitted) synopses were discussed in the meeting. ASRB in its meeting gave go ahead to 05 PhD scholars and 18 MPhil Scholars to pursue their research topics after thorough deliberation and revisiting contents of expected outcomes. The board referred back 04 synopsis for correction and remaining synopsis on agenda for discussion were differed for next meeting. The Board recommended Revised HEC PhD policy for approval to the council.

The Vice Chancellor said that innovative research is a critical factor that pushes countries to empower people and collaborate beyond boundaries in order to solve problems at individual, societal, regional and global levels. He said that KUST is trying its level best to promote innovative research culture in the campus so that KUST becomes a source of new knowledge, innovative thinking and provider of skilled personnel with credible credentials.