8 Family members killed in Herat traffic accident

HERAT (TOLO News): At least eight members of a family were killed in a traffic accident on Saturday night in Herat province, local officials said Sunday.

Jelani Farhad, Herat governor’s spokesman, said that the incident occurred on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Adraksan district of Herat province.

According to Jelani, those killed were three children, three women and two men. Another child was wounded severely and is in critical condition.

The victims are residents of Kapisa province.