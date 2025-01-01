8 khwarij killed, 4 injured by forces in North Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Eight Khwarij were killed and four others injured in an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan last night.

According to ISPR, a movement of a group of khwarij, trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan District last night.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.