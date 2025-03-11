8 KM of TAPI Pipeline installed in Afghanistan: Ministry

KABUL (TOLONews): Homayoon Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that the construction of the TAPI project in Afghanistan has progressed by eight kilometers.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that with the improvement of weather conditions, the construction process of this project will accelerate.

TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) is intended to transport Turkmenistan’s gas to Pakistan and India, generating an annual revenue of $400 million for Afghanistan through transit fees.

“So far, about 17.4 kilometers of the pipeline route survey for the TAPI project have been completed. Additionally, 10.2 kilometers of pipe have been transported to the site, 9.2 kilometers of land have been leveled for its extension, and eight kilometers of pipeline have been welded and installed,” stated Homayoon Afghan.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that there are currently no challenges hindering the implementation of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, and the countries involved in this project are committed to completing it within the designated timeframe.

Some economic experts say that the implementation of the TAPI project is extremely important for Afghanistan.

“This project not only brings financial benefits to Afghanistan but will also lower gas prices, allowing people to benefit from it,” said Abdul Shakoor Hadawal, an economic affairs expert.

“Moreover, the TAPI project includes the development of fiber optics and a railway line, which, once completed, will introduce modern technology to the country and create more job opportunities,” Stated Mohammad Asif Stanikzai, another economic affairs expert.

It is worth mentioning that the TAPI project is not a standalone initiative; several other projects are integrated with it, including a 500-kilovolt power transmission line from Turkmenistan that will supply electricity to Pakistan via Afghanistan, as well as fiber optic cable installation and railway construction along the gas pipeline route.