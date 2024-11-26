8 million textbooks to be printed: Islamic Emirate

KHOST (TOLOnews): Officials from the Ministry of Education have announced the printing of eight million textbooks to address the challenges faced by students in the country.

Habibullah Agha, acting Minister of Education, during a meeting with the head of education and tribal elders of Khost province, stated that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the pursuit of modern sciences.

The acting Minister of Education said that some groups are spreading negative propaganda, claiming that the officials of the Islamic Emirate have neglected the education sector.

He further mentioned efforts to promote balanced education in the country and also spoke about changes to the curriculum.

Habibullah Agha said: “This is enemy propaganda; do not listen to or heed it. You can see for yourselves how we are focused on modern sciences. Modern sciences are essential for our lives.”

Meanwhile, some teachers say that to strengthen the curriculum, certain religious and modern science subjects should be added to the syllabus.

“Alongside the addition of religious topics, scientific subjects like biology and other fields have also been expanded, which makes us happy, and we support these efforts,” said Homayoun Pazhman, a teacher.

“If the Islamic Emirate takes responsibility in this regard and strengthens the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, it will help Afghanistan stand on its own feet in all aspects,” Mohammad Naeem Sajid, a teacher, told TOLOnews.

Previously, some students from public schools had complained about a shortage of textbooks.