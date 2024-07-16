8 soldiers martyred, 10 terrorists killed in attack on Bannu Cantonment

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : As many as eight soldiers were martyred and 10 terrorists were killed when the security forces personnel foiled a terror attack on Bannu Cantonment on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Tuesday, a suicide car-bomber rammed his vehicle into the Cantonment wall, flattening a part of it.

In retaliation by the security forces, all the terrorists who attacked the Cantonment on July 15 were killed in the clearance operation.

The ISPR statement said Cantonment infrastructure was also damaged in the suicide car bomb blast.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group of terrorists was responsible for the attack on Bannu Cantonment, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Muhammad Shahzad, Havaldar Shahzad Ahmad, Havaldar Zille Hussain, Lance Naik Sabz Ali Khan, Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam, Subhan Majeed Baloch and Imtiaz Khan.

Early Monday, gunship helicopters were called into action after a daring attack by terrorists to target Bannu Cantonment by bulldozing its wall with a car-bomb was thwarted by security forces personnel.

The timely retaliation by the alert security forces personnel foiled the terrorists’ plan to create havoc at the Bannu Cantonment at 4:40 am.

The terrorists tried to use an explosives-laden car to demolish a wall to enter the Bannu Cantt but were miserably failed to carry out their design.

According to sources, the security forces personnel succeeded in cornering the terrorists and launched a clearance operation in the area.

Eight people were injured in the blast which was carried out on Kohati Road in Bannu between the Supply Depot and Security Tower as a diversion. The security forces personnel quickly cordoned off the surrounding area of the Cantonment.

Sources said the blast was so intense that it shattered the windowpanes of nearby houses and cracked shutters of many shops.

The authorities immediately called gunship helicopters who were patrolling the area.

The sources indicated that they feared multiple casualties and injuries in the tragedy. However, preliminary reports confirmed that only eight people were injured in the bomb explosion.

It is worthy to mention that the operations of the security forces against the terrorists active in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on going and many terrorists have already been neutralized in operations near the Afghan border areas.

courtesy : 24 news