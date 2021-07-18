8-year-old girl appeals for help for medical treatment

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Shahzem, resident of Nowshera Kalan area of Nowshera district has demanded from the government and influential people to help him in getting medical treatment for his eight years old daughter.

While talking to The Frontier Post, he said that his eight years old daughter identified as Noor had done 18 surgeries of throat related problem in the last three years and still she is struggling for her life.

Shahzem added that he had spend more than Rs 2.8 million on the Noor treatment and now he has nothing left for her medical expenses as he is working as a daily wages worker and belong to a poor family.

He appealed from the government and members of civil society to help him in getting the medical treatment and for the survival for her eight years daughter. For donations or financial assistance please contact on 0301-8762147.