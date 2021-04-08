80th ASRB Meeting held

F.P. Report

KOHAT: The 80th meeting of Advance Studies Research Board (ASRB) was held at the committee room of Vice Chancellor Secretariat Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST). The meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan and members of the board attended the meeting.

The meeting was started with recitation of Holy Quran and followed by special condolences dua for late Prof. Dr. Habib Ahmad Ex Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University Peshawar, brother of Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad VC Gomal University.

A total of 31 MPhil/PhD synopses were discussed in the meeting.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor KUST while addressing the board said that scholars should select those research areas and topics that can leave a constructive impact on the development of the society and prosperity of the country.

ASRB in its meeting gave go ahead to 01 PhD scholar and 25 MPhil Scholars to pursue their research topics were as 05 M.Phil synopsis were referred back and 03 PhD thesis were recommended after thorough deliberation and revisiting contents of expected outcomes.

The Vice Chancellor said that Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) is working to frame policies keeping in view the global arena so that the research outcomes can be transferred on to benefit society and future generations.

He further said that increasing inclination of youth toward participation in research activities in the region is very encouraging.

Members of the board presented various suggestions for promoting advanced studies and modern research techniques that were appreciated by the Vice Chancellor.

The Vice Chancellor said that in order to yield positive outcomes toward national development and society, it is mandatory to follow scientific methods and modern research techniques at KUST.

He appreciated the active role of Director Academics Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and his staff in organizing frequent meetings of Advance Studies Research Board (ASRB) that helped in raising and promoting quality research culture at KUST.