82 PTI activists gets bail from ATC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: As many as 82 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists obtained bails from Special Anti-terrorism and Session courts of Peshawar for their alleged involvement in 9th& 10th May violent protests following arrests of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday.

According to details, Special Anti-terrorism Court Judge Dr. Amir Nazeer ordered release of 44 PTI’s activists on bails involved vandalism and damaging of public properties while also attacked Faqirabad police station by opening firing on 10th May.

The counsel argued that the applicants are neither nominated directly for the vandalism nor they confessed destruction and damages of public properties during protest on 10th May while prosecution also failed to produced sufficient evidences against petitioners.

Moreover, Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Atta Ullah Jan ordered release of 38 accused allegedly involved in vandalism and damaging of private properties on 9th& 10th May during violent protests.

According to prosecution, the accused are booked in two First Information Reports at Faqirabad police station for vandalism and causing damages to Shama Cinema along with other private properties.

Police has nominated petitioners after vandalism and damages to both public& private properties on 9th and 10th May and latterly arrested them. The petitioners had approached court following their arrest for bails which were accepted by court of law on the ground of insufficient evidences and ordered release of accused.

Although, PTI former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arbab Jahan Dad approached Special Anti-terrorism court for obtaining bail after his arrest in vandalism and damaging public& private properties on 9th and 10th May while court adjourned hearing for today (Saturday).

According to prosecution, former MPA was nominated by Khan Razzaq police station for vandalism, damaging public and private properties on 9th& 10th May. However, police had arrested Arbab Jahan Dad from Murree while latterly filed bail petition before Special (ATC) Peshawar while court issued notices to respondents for today (Saturday).

Meanwhile, alleged culprit named Musa involved in burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar Station after arrest of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in corruption case by National Accountability Bureau also approached Special Anti-terrorism Court No#1 for bail. Police has arrested alleged culprit named Musa from Pakha Ghulam in burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar Center whom First Information Report registered at East Police Station Peshawar Cant.