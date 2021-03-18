‘83% of Afghans support Islamic Republic System’

KABUL (Tolo News): A survey conducted by local research firm Peace and Democracy (PDH) indicates that 83% of the people in Afghanistan consider the Islamic Republic system and the protection of the country’s constitution as their redline in the peace process with the Taliban.

The research, titled “Peace Process and the Future of Afghanistan—Outlook, and Implications” shows that 90 percent of the total of 40,000 interviewees think that the Taliban has no plan for governance in Afghanistan. The respondents also said that the UN can use its leverage to pressure the Taliban to endorse peace. 96 percent of the respondents said that the Taliban’s views toward women have not changed.

Based on the survey, only 7 percent of the respondents opposed the Constitution and the Islamic Republic System. On the prospect of an interim government, 77 percent of the respondents said that they do not support an interim setup in the country without an election.

66 percent of the respondents said that the UN should pressure the Taliban to accept the peace process. “Because the peace negotiations are gaining momentum, on the opposing side, the Taliban, are given more affection,” said Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan. “They (Taliban) say that the only solution is an interim setup, but they should come and take part in the elections,” added Daudzai.

“What is done to the republic by the organizers of the republic is not less than the oppression that the Taliban committed against the republic,” said Faramarz Tamanna, a political commentator in Kabul. “We do not want a symbolic and dramatic presence, we instead want women to have an equal role along with the males,” said Fatima Massoud, member of Movement for Change in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the political group Movement for Change in Afghanistan has expressed deep concerns over the fate of women in the peace process and has asked the Afghan government to deliver on its promises regarding the political participation of women in national issues including the peace process. This comes as a meeting on the Afghan peace process is scheduled to start in Moscow on Thursday.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, along with political leaders and peace negotiators left Kabul to Russia for the Moscow conference on Afghan peace, his office confirmed. “We acknowledge the pivotal role of Afghanistan’s neighbors, and Russia in establishing a lasting peace in the country,” Abdullah’s office said. “We strongly believe that the Moscow conference will boost the Doha peace talks, and the upcoming Turkey conference on Afghanistan.”

In the meantime, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said it appreciates efforts made by Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and regional and international partners for peace and emphasizes the importance of continuing these efforts and cooperation. “Appreciating the importance of the Troika meeting on Afghanistan peace in Moscow and the proposed peace conference in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers them complementary to the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha and not as a substitute to it,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is currently engaged in negotiation with the Taliban delegation in Doha and these negotiations will continue in the future. The US Department of State has confirmed that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, will participate in the upcoming Moscow conference that is scheduled for the end of this week.

Habiba Sarabi is the only woman in the ranks of Afghan politicians who will take part in the meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow tomorrow. But it is not clear how many women will attend the crucial meeting in Turkey, which is likely to take place in the middle of next month.