83% population receives 1st dose while 56% receives both doses of vaccine

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday to discuss vaccination campaign, vaccination campaign in educational institutions, price control and other issues.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Schools Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary Food Raja Khurram, Secretary Agriculture, supply and price Pervez Ahmed Seehar while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was briefed about the ongoing vaccination campaign against the corona virus, ongoing vaccination campaign in the educational institutions, price control and District Recruitment Committee (DRC). Briefing the meeting about the coronavirus vaccination campaign, the Health Secretary said that so far 2 crore 84 lakh 41 thousand people have received one dose of vaccination while 1 crore 62 lakh 81 thousand people in the province have received both doses of the vaccine against the Corona virus.

During the meeting, officials of School Education and College Education Department said that so far 11, 18,836 students have been vaccinated in educational institutions of Sindh out of which 680,779 are in government schools and 259,860 are in private schools and 178,000 students in the colleges of the province have also been vaccinated against the corona virus. During the meeting, the health department officials said that there were problems in vaccination of students in private educational institutions, on which the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary School Education to take strict action against institutions denying vaccination.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah further said that the door to door vaccination campaign launched by the Sindh government has helped in achieving the target and so far 83% of the eligible population in the province has received one dose of the vaccination while 56% of the population had received 2 doses of the vaccination against the coronavirus. “further said that over 600,000 people in the province have received booster shots.” He added. Regarding the control over the prices of essential commodities in the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to keep an eye on the prices of essential commodities including flour and take strict action against the profiteers.

In the meeting, the food secretary said that the prices of flour in the province have been controlled and wheat had been provided to the mills of the province according to the quota. Instructing the Sindh officials, the Chief Secretary said that the target of wheat procurement in Sindh should be completed and all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should meet the Secretary Food and hold a meeting on Bardana. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the Deputy Commissioners to convene a meeting of the District Recruitment Committee and directed the Services General Administration & Coordination Department to issue the schedule of DRC.