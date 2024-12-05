85 migrants rescued in Channel: French authorities

LILLE (AFP): The French navy rescued 85 migrants trying to cross the Channel from France to England on Wednesday, maritime authorities said, the latest in a deadly series of dangerous crossings.

One of “numerous” migrant boats that set out to sea called for help after hitting a sandbank off the Pas-de-Calais region, France’s Channel and North Sea maritime prefecture said in a statement.

A navy tugboat saved 80 passengers from that boat and five more from a second migrant vessel at another location, it said.

The migrants were brought back to land at Boulogne-sur-Mer and attended to by emergency services and border police.

More than 70 migrants have died trying to cross the Channel to Britain this year, according to the Pas-de-Calais authorities.

Tens of thousands more have reached Britain, whose government has vowed to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.

In Germany on Wednesday, police carried out pre-dawn raids targeting an alleged Syrian and Iraqi-Kurdish criminal network accused of smuggling migrants by boat from France to Britain.