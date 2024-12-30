‘85% of payments to martyrs’ families and disabled completed’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled has announced that 85% of monthly payments to disabled individuals, orphans, and widows have been completed.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, 650,000 disabled individuals are registered with the ministry. However, some have been removed from the list due to non-compliance with the ministry’s guidelines and laws.

Faisal Khamoosh, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated: “Some individuals who did not meet the criteria of our guidelines and laws have been removed from the list. For example, orphans who have become adults, disabled individuals or orphans whose economic conditions have improved, or families that are financially well-off.”

Mohammad Anwar, a 38-year-old who visited the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled to inquire about his payments, said that he has been paralyzed since the age of one.

He told TOLOnews: “I came here to ask why, after being biometrically registered and receiving a card in 2023, only six months of payments were made, and then they stopped. I am disabled and face many challenges. I came to follow up on my payments, but they told me to wait until 2025.”

Esmatullah, another disabled individual, said: “We received three payments of 3,000 afghani each month. We are grateful for this. Now we are here to request more assistance, especially in terms of food supplies.”

Humaira, another disabled person, added: “We request help, whether it’s food supplies, firewood, or coal. We need support and ask for cooperation.”

According to statistics from the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled, 650,000 individuals are registered with the ministry. Among them, 190,000 are disabled, 94,000 are widows, and 370,000 are orphans.