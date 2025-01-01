857,000 Afghans sent back, there will be no extension in deadline: Talal Ch

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Ch has said that there will be no extension in deadline for the repatriation of Afghans from Pakistan.

Talking to media after getting briefing on repatriation issue, Talal Chaudhry said the process of repatriating illegal foreigners began from October 30, 2023. In the second phase, which started on February 13, 2025, Afghan citizen card holders while POR holders will be repatriated in the third phase.

He said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held 4 important meetings on this issue. Tala Ch made it clear that there will be no extension in the deadline. He said till today, more than 857,000 have been sent back to their homeland.

Tala Ch said Afghans were our neighbors and brothers and sisters, but at present in the wake of terrorism in Pakistan, Afghan citizens were behind it, moreover Afghans were involved in illegal drugs therefore the one-document policy is being promoted.

Tala Ch said those who are being sent back to Afghanistan can come to Pakistan with a visa. He said the federal government took a decision on February 13 and after that transit points were set up. Afghan citizen card holders are kept at these transit points and were being provided with facilities like food, medical care and transport.

Tala Ch said Afghan were being sent back like guests and Ministry of Interior has set up a helpline to support Afghan brothers. He said 11,230 cardholders have been sent back since April 1 and around 850,000 illegal immigrants have been sent back. He said the government was regulating all borders.

Afghanistan has been asked to provide these people with facilities and their rights there. He said Afghan citizens’ ACC cards expire on March 31 while POR card holders have until June 30. State Minister for Interior requested Western countries to take Afghans who need to go to other countries back by April 30. State Minister for Interior said the government was looking into the case-by-case cases of Afghans who want to go to other countries.

State Minister for Interior said currently, 280 human smugglers have been arrested.