9/11 massacre and FBI’s fallacy

US media has reported that families of the 9/11 victims filed a complaint with the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General asking for an investigation into whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) properly handled evidence of possible ties between Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 attackers. The complainants fear that as per FBI’s statement regarding the case, FBI might ‘lost’ or is no longer able to find key evidence about the individuals who provided substantial support inside the US to the 9/11 hijackers. The Complainants urged the Inspector General to examine whether one or more FBI officials committed willful misconduct with intent to destroy or secrete evidence to avoid its disclosure. According to victim families, given the importance of the missing evidence at issue to the 9/11 investigation, as well as the repeated mishandling by the FBI of that evidence, an innocent explanation is not credible to the relatives of victims.

9/11 is one of the world’s biggest terror attacks which ended the lives of thousands of innocent Americans just in a movement some two decades ago. The United States government and American society attach huge importance to this tragic incident and are very sensitive about it. The relatives of the deceased Americans had been accusing the FBI of its professional negligence in safeguarding the critical information and evidence about 9/11 attackers. In fact, the FBI’s big failure was the unnoticed hijacking of airplanes from different US airports and terrorist attacks on the twin tower and Pentagon by a group of terrorists two decades ago. However, if the FBI remained unsuccessful in safeguarding the material relating to this heinous act within its highly protected installations then it must be ashamed of its deeds. Presently, few days are left in the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks and President Biden will have to face the families of deceased Americans. If the FBI can’t satisfy the victim families, the issue of its performance will likely be discussed during the official ceremony at the white house. In fact, FBI agents are famous for doing miracles in Hollywood movies whereas ground realities are quite different from the fictions.