9 COVID-19 related deaths reported: NCOC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 288,047 with only 747 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Saturday.

Sharing the data, he said total 6,162 deaths had been reported from the disease with only nine during last 24 hours. He said 265,624 patients had been recovered while 768 were in critical condition.

He added that total 2,253,131 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 23,722 tests were conducted. He said 125,632 cases were reported from Sindh, 95,203 from Punjab, 35,091 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,346 from Islamabad, 2,452 from Gilgit Baltistan, 12,144 from Balochistan and 2,179 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 4,294 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,599 from Punjab, 1,480 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,073 from Islamabad, 289 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,396 from Balochistan and 130 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).