9 dead, 25 injured in Astore avalanche in GB

F.P. Report

GILGIT : At least nine people have lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Astore district, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday, according to officials.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, informed Dawn.com that the avalanche struck nine people near Shunter Pass during the early hours of the day.

Among the deceased were three women, he added.

Mir said that rescue teams were facing challenges in reaching the affected area due to its remote location and difficult terrain.

Furthermore, communication difficulties were also impeding the officials’ efforts.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.

He called upon the secretary interior, director general of GBDMA (Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority) and other officials to look into the incident immediately.

Meanwhile, GB Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani said that rescue teams had been dispatched to the affected area in line with the instructions of the chief minister.