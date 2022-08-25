9 dead in KP rain-flood related incidents

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR / MINGORA: At least nine (9) people have died and six other injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Thursday.

It said that 8 houses have been damaged partially and three others completely while district administration and concerned agencies were busy in the relief operation. Tank, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat and Dir Upper are the worst affected districts of flood.

It further said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan more relief goods have been dispatched to the flood affected districts. The authority has dispatched 35 trucks of relief goods to D.I. Khan and 9 trucks to Upper Chitral while 2000 tents, 200 mattresses. 2000 tarpaulins and 2000 food packages have also been transported to D.I. Khan. The food packages contain wheat, milk powder, pulses, rice, ghee mirch powder, sugar and tea leafs.

Similarly, 200 tents, 400 mattresses, 350 blankets, 50 kitchen sets, 200 plastic mats, 200 hygiene kits, 30 quilts and 150 buckets have been dispatched to Chitral Upper. The authority said that steps are being taken to reopen closed roads in Shangla, Swat and Dir Upper while four relief camps have been established in D.I. Khan and more camps are being established. Similarly, relief camps have also been established at Amakhel and Paizo areas of district Tank and Lakki Marwat.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, emergency has been declared in Tank District after flood situation due to heavy rains. Chief Minister issued directives to the district administration and rescue authorities to carry out emergency relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the district.

He directed that government machinery should be fully mobilized for relief work and rescue operations and all resources should be utilized on priority basis to provide relief to flood-affected population. He said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places. He also directed Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank to personally supervise all rescue and relief operations.

Shafi Ullah adds from Swat: Torrential rains in the upper areas had damaged Kalam Road while suspended land communication means to Mankyal, Isriat and Peshmal by disconnecting from resent of Swat.

A large number of tourists were trapped in Kalam while in Peshmal the tourists’ car got swept away in the relay while the tourists ran away to save their lives. Swat river has also experienced moderate level of flooding after heavy rain. The rain continued in Swat on Thursday and after heavy rain in the upper areas of Tehsil Bahrain, the Kalam road was badly damaged and traffic was suspended due to flooding in the rivers at Peshmal, Mankyal and Isriat.

A Tourist Usman Ashraf resident of Kabirwala, a tourist from Khanewal (Punjab) got stuck in the flood relay in the motor car number MR-595 at Peshmal. The family members of the car got out of the vehicle and saved their lives, but the vehicle fell into the Swat river.

Tourist Usman Ashraf said that we were traveling with four friends in the car when our car got stuck in the flood. We saved our lives with great difficulty but all our belongings and mobile seats and the car were submerged in water Alam Sher a 20-year-old from Fatehpur area of Khwzakhila was collecting woods, swept away by the merciless waves of the river Swat. The search for his body is ongoing.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrain Muhammad Ishaq said that as soon as the flow of water decreased, restoration work has been started at Peshmal, Isrit and Mankial and Kalam Road will be restored for traffic very soon.

On the other hand, in the main city of Swat, the floods have left traces of destruction in Mingora and a large number of victims are waiting for help. Due to the flooding of the river flowing in the middle of Mingora city, the flood water entered the houses and shops and caused severe damage. In most areas, the citizens are engaged in the cleaning work under your help, so most of the people are still waiting for the rescue teams. Citizens complain that there is standing water and debris in their houses and shops, but no steps are being taken to remove it.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said that all possible measures are being taken for the rehabilitation and relief of the victims and all possible measures will be taken in this regard.

