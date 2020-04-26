900 elderly, 182 minors infected with Covid-19 in Sindh: Wahab

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a video statement issued on Sunday, Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that at least 182 children, under the age of 10, and 900 people over 60 years old are infected with the coronavirus in Sindh.

He revealed these stats while stressing on the need for people to stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

People have varying views on the lockdown, noted Wahab. “Some call for a ‘smart lockdown’, while others oppose the lockdown entirely,” he said.

However, it is unlikely that these children and senior citizens went outside themselves during this time, instead they caught the virus from household members who continued to step out, claimed Wahab.

The adviser appealed to citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing to protect the young and vulnerable in their homes.

Barrister Wahab’s appeal came as the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases reached 13,106 – with Sindh claimed to have reported the highest number of patients in a single day.

In a press conference on Saturday, State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said 79% of the coronavirus cases in the country now were locally transmitted.

He also refuted reports that a coronavirus vaccine was being developed in the country.

“A few weeks ago, 90% of the patients were those who had come from abroad. But now that number has reduced to 21%,” he said.